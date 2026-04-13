Blaze Strikes Disassembled Fishing Boat, Workers Escape Unharmed
A fire erupted on a fishing boat undergoing dismantling, causing five workers to leap into the water to safety. The blaze, which officials suspect was due to sparks from welding and cutting tools, destroyed nearly half of the boat. Firefighters quickly contained the flames.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:38 IST
- Country:
- India
A fishing boat caught fire at a dismantling yard on Monday in a dramatic incident that luckily left all workers unharmed.
Fire officials reported that the blaze ignited around noon as sparks from welding and cutting machines may have triggered the fire.
Five workers involved in the dismantling jumped to safety in the water. The Fire and Rescue Services acted swiftly to extinguish the fire, which consumed almost half of the non-operational boat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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