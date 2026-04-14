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Kerala's Heatwave Warning: A Call for Precaution

Kerala faces rising temperatures, prompting KSDMA to release guidelines to prevent heat-related illnesses. Avoiding peak sun hours, staying hydrated, and wearing appropriate clothing are recommended. Special precautions for vulnerable groups, schools, and outdoor workers are emphasized. The advisory highlights fire risks and urges water conservation, with calls for immediate medical attention in case of heat-related discomfort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthpuram | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:13 IST
Kerala's Heatwave Warning: A Call for Precaution
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst soaring temperatures in Kerala, the state's Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has released comprehensive guidelines to prevent heat-related illnesses. Public advisories stress minimizing sun exposure, staying hydrated, and wearing suitable clothing as citizens brace for potential health impacts of the extreme heat.

Avoiding sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm, wearing loose cotton clothes, and consuming ample water have been strongly advised. Vulnerable populations, including children, elders, and outdoor workers, should take extra precautions. Educational institutions are urged to ensure hydration and ventilation, avoiding outdoor activities during peak heat hours.

The advisory also highlights fire risks in markets and forests, urging audits and vigilance. Water conservation methods are promoted as part of community-wide measures, along with precautions against harmful UV exposure. Authorities call for immediate medical response in case of heat stress, and adherence to meteorological alerts.

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