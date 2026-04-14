Reviving Traditions: Tawi Riverfront's Grand Transformation

The famed Tawi River in Jammu came alive with celebration as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha partook in the Tawi Aarti, marking the start of transformative urban developments. These efforts, part of the Tawi Mahotsav, aim to elevate the riverfront's environment while blending cultural heritage with modern infrastructure.

At the heart of these developments is the Tawi Riverfront Project's first phase, realized at an investment of Rs 156 crore. Developed by Jammu Smart City Limited, the initiative has created promenades along the banks and a new ghat area, offering spaces for walking, jogging, and cycling that cater to citizens' needs.

Furthering this vision, a new road and bridge will ease city congestion, while expanded green spaces promise to make the riverfront a vibrant urban hub. Lt Governor Sinha emphasized the project's role in positioning Jammu as a key cultural and economic destination, highlighting the city's enduring spiritual and cultural legacy.