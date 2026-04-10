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BRS Invited to Celebrate Baisakhi: A Festival of Faith and Remembrance

BRS Working President KTR has been invited to the Baisakhi celebrations as the Chief Guest. Organized by Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet, this festival is marked by spiritual programs and holds historical significance due to the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a poignant reminder of India's struggle for independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:54 IST
BRS Invited to Celebrate Baisakhi: A Festival of Faith and Remembrance
Ameerpet Gurudwara invites KTR for 'Baisakhi' (Photo/BRS). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a gesture reflecting cultural outreach and community spirit, Gurudwara representatives have extended an invitation to BRS Working President Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) for the grand 'Khalsa Sajna Diwas - Baisakhi' festivities. The celebrations, slated for next week, will be presided over by the Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet.

The invitation, delivered by a delegation led by Ameerpet Gurudwara Committee President S Darshan Singh, and coordinated by former minister Sri Talasani Srinivas Yadav, requests KTR's presence as the Chief Guest on Tuesday, April 14. The main event is set at 1:30 PM at the Sri Guru Gobind Singhji Multipurpose Sports Complex, with expected participation from over 8,000 devotees.

The Baisakhi festival, besides being a cornerstone of Sikh tradition and faith, bears historical weight, coinciding with the anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of April 13, 1919. This tragic incident during India's colonial epoch underscores the festival's significance, blending spiritual observance with historical reflection on India's journey to independence.

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