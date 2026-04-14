Fire Erupts at Historic Kazan Gunpowder Plant

A fire broke out at a gunpowder plant in Kazan, Russia, leaving two people injured, as reported by local authorities via Russian news agencies.

The blaze caused part of the building to collapse, although officials confirmed that it was not triggered by external factors and production remains unaffected.

Among the injured, one individual is in serious condition and receiving intensive care. The historic plant, founded in the late 18th century, manufactures gunpowder for various military applications and was sanctioned in 2023 over its role in supplying the Russian military.

(With inputs from agencies.)