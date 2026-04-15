Tragic Fire Devastates Showroom: Family Suffers Loss

A tragic fire ensued in the early hours at a furniture and electronics showroom in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, leading to the death of a 53-year-old woman, Sunita Upadhyay. Authorities stated that the fire broke out around 1:30 am, quickly engulfing the multi-story building.

The family residing on the top floor, including the showroom owner Arun Upadhyay, his son Vasu, and grandson Lucky, suffered injuries and were rushed to the Bhind District Hospital for medical attention. Despite urgent response, with three fire engines dispatched, the blaze left behind extensive destruction, reducing valuable stock to ashes.

Preliminary investigations by the Gormi police point towards a short circuit as the initial cause of the fire. The incident highlights the critical need for enhanced safety measures in commercial buildings to prevent such tragic losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)