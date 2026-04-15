Miro Biotech Expands Global Reach with HPLC-Verified Peptide Catalog
Miro Biotech has made its research-grade peptides globally available, meeting the increasing demand for high-purity compounds across academic and industrial research. The catalog includes peptides like Retatrutide and BPC-157, all HPLC-verified with a minimum 99% purity. Miro Biotech supports worldwide research communities, especially in India, enhancing their in-vitro investigation capabilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Miro Biotech today announced the global availability of its research-grade peptide catalog, aimed at meeting the increasing demand for high-purity compounds in academic and industrial research.
The company's product offerings, which include options like Retatrutide and BPC-157, are independently verified through reverse-phase high-performance liquid chromatography and have a minimum 99% purity requirement.
With operations in India and the United States, Miro Biotech is strengthening its support of worldwide research communities, especially in India, through strategic delivery and procurement options.
(With inputs from agencies.)