PM Modi's Historic Visit to Seychelles: Strengthening Ties and Celebrating Milestones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant State visit to Seychelles from June 27 to 29, where he will join the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the nation’s National Day as the esteemed Guest of Honour. The visit follows an invitation from Seychelles President Patrick Herminie.

According to an official communiqué by the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi is expected to engage in high-level talks with President Herminie. The agenda includes reviewing bilateral cooperation, addressing regional and global matters of shared interest, and addressing the National Assembly of Seychelles. He will also meet with the Indian diaspora there.

This visit underscores the enduring partnership between India and Seychelles, rooted in historical and cultural ties, as well as maritime cooperation within the Indian Ocean realm. Part of India’s Vision MAHASAGAR, this trip will further promise mutual growth and security while introducing an economic package to support Seychelles' development needs.