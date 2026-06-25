Tensions in the Gulf: Oil, Diplomacy, and Discontent

Oil Prices Fell To Prewar Levels On Thursday As The United States Said Flows Through The Strait Of Hormuz Were Nearing Normal And Its Top Diplomat Wrapped Up A Gulf Tour Aimed At Winning Support For A Preliminary Iran Deal Us Energy Secretary Chris Wright Said Shipments Through The Strait Were Approaching Levels Seen Before The Us And Israel Launched Strikes On Iran On February

Oil prices returned to pre-war levels as flows through the critical Strait of Hormuz approach normalization, according to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright. This development comes after the U.S. and Israel initiated strikes against Iran, resulting in significant disruptions to global oil markets.

In response, Iran continues to exert its control over this vital shipping lane, cautioning vessels to adhere strictly to routes designated by Tehran. Meanwhile, diplomatic discussions aimed at securing a preliminary agreement with Iran progress, though they face regional and domestic challenges.

While Washington navigates these challenges, including backlash over the Iran war, U.S. Republicans grapple with internal criticism of the deal's stipulations. The unfolding geopolitical tensions are compounded by ongoing conflict in Lebanon, affecting regional stability.