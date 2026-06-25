Tech Sector Soars As Chipmakers Report Positive Earnings

Stocks Surged On Thursday After Strong Earnings And Forecasts From Chipmakers Micron And Qualcomm Helped Reignite The Ai Rally

Stocks experienced a notable surge on Thursday following promising earnings and projections from chipmakers Micron and Qualcomm, igniting enthusiasm within the AI market. The dollar remained near a one-year peak against its peers, even as oil prices and Treasury yields exhibited a decline.

Tech-focused Asian markets witnessed a significant rise after Micron revealed commitments of $22 billion for its memory chips, while Qualcomm projected $15 billion in sales for its data center business by 2029. This bolstered Micron’s shares in premarket trading by 17% and Qualcomm by 12%, with Japan’s Nikkei soaring 4.6% and South Korea’s KOSPI climbing 5.4%.

Meanwhile, oil prices continued to decrease as tankers exited the Strait of Hormuz amid peace negotiations. Brent crude futures dropped 0.7% to $73.2 per barrel, reversing gains made during the recent conflicts.