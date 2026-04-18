Gurugram's Bold Move Against Urban Encroachments

The Haryana Government initiated a comprehensive anti-encroachment operation across Gurugram, following a directive from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which stayed the 'Stilt plus four floors' policy. The campaign commenced in DLF Phase-1, with Town and Country Planning (Enforcement) Department teams demolishing unauthorized constructions in several licensed colonies.

Under DTP Amit Madholia's supervision, eight teams carried out coordinated demolition actions, focusing on key residential sectors. Despite earlier public notices, illegal encroachments persisted, prompting immediate enforcement. Hundreds of illegal structures, including park encroachments and guard rooms, were cleared, reclaiming roads and other public spaces.

The anti-encroachment campaign will advance phase by phase across all licensed colonies, urging residents to voluntarily comply or face strict actions. This drive supports directives issued on April 16 that mandate clearance of Right of Way (ROW) areas, with compliance reports due by April 22. Notable efforts have seen major reclamations from areas like DLF Phase-1, South City-1, and Palam Vihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)