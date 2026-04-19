Winter's First Brush in Kashmir: Snowfall and Rain Lower Temperatures

Kashmir witnessed the season's first significant snowfall in its higher altitudes, complemented by rain in the valley's lower regions, resulting in a notable drop in temperatures by several degrees, according to local officials.

Reports confirm that the snowfall occurred in areas such as Tulail in the Gurez valley, portions surrounding the Zojila pass in Sonamarg, Ganderbal district, and along the Mughal road, which serves as a vital link between Shopian district and the Poonch-Rajouri region.

The inclement weather conditions have led to the closure of several major roads, including the Mughal road, Srinagar-Kargil road, and Bandipora-Gurez road. Despite the initial disruptions, officials from the MET Department predict an improvement in weather later today.

(With inputs from agencies.)