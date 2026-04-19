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Winter's First Brush in Kashmir: Snowfall and Rain Lower Temperatures

Kashmir experienced its first snowfall in higher regions while rain graced the valley's plains, causing temperatures to dip. Key roads including Mughal road and Srinagar-Kargil road have closed. Weather conditions are anticipated to improve, bringing a brief respite to the chilled region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-04-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 13:11 IST
Winter's First Brush in Kashmir: Snowfall and Rain Lower Temperatures
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Kashmir witnessed the season's first significant snowfall in its higher altitudes, complemented by rain in the valley's lower regions, resulting in a notable drop in temperatures by several degrees, according to local officials.

Reports confirm that the snowfall occurred in areas such as Tulail in the Gurez valley, portions surrounding the Zojila pass in Sonamarg, Ganderbal district, and along the Mughal road, which serves as a vital link between Shopian district and the Poonch-Rajouri region.

The inclement weather conditions have led to the closure of several major roads, including the Mughal road, Srinagar-Kargil road, and Bandipora-Gurez road. Despite the initial disruptions, officials from the MET Department predict an improvement in weather later today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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