Family Dispute Turns Deadly: Man Arrested for Cousin's Murder in Ganjam
A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his cousin, Rajdip Sahu, in Odisha's Ganjam district. The crime, suspected to stem from a family dispute, involved strangulation, and disposal of the body in a gorge. The investigation continues as police search for additional suspects.
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- India
In a shocking turn of events in Ganjam district, a 22-year-old man has been detained by police for allegedly murdering his cousin brother. The victim, 19-year-old Rajdip Sahu, was found dead after reportedly being strangled and disposed of in a luggage bag.
Authorities suggest that the motive behind the gruesome act may have been a family dispute, although the precise cause remains under investigation. Officials confirmed the arrest and stated that efforts are underway to locate two other individuals who may be involved.
Inspector-in-charge Kaushik Majhi of Polasara police station acknowledged that the investigation is ongoing, emphasizing the need to piece together the events that led to this tragic incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Odisha
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- crime
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- police
- family dispute
- homicide
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