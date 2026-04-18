Left Menu

Government Seizes Control of JeI-Linked Schools in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir government has taken over 58 schools linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami's Falah-e-Aam Trust. This move follows the management takeover of 215 schools last year, aimed at securing students' academic futures, amid expired managing committees and intelligence reports of adverse affiliations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:13 IST
Government Seizes Control of JeI-Linked Schools in Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government has seized control of 58 schools associated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in the Kashmir valley. These schools were linked, directly or indirectly, to the JeI's Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), according to local officials.

This recent action is part of a broader initiative that began last August when the government assumed management of 215 schools affiliated with the prohibited group across ten districts. The move aims to ensure the academic stability of students, as the validity of the schools' managing committees had expired.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has listed JeI as a proscribed organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a decision reiterated as recently as February 2024. Intelligence assessments have prompted the removal of these schools' existing management, transferring control to district magistrates pending the establishment of new committees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teen Rescued: A Social Media Saga

Teen Rescued: A Social Media Saga

 India
2
High Seas Standoff: Iranian Forces Block Tanker Passage

High Seas Standoff: Iranian Forces Block Tanker Passage

 United Arab Emirates
3
Congress Criticizes BJP's Delimitation-Linked Women's Reservation Bill

Congress Criticizes BJP's Delimitation-Linked Women's Reservation Bill

 India
4
Delhi's Semiconductor Surge: A Blueprint for High-Tech Growth

Delhi's Semiconductor Surge: A Blueprint for High-Tech Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026