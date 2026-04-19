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Delhi Swelters as Temperature Soars Beyond Seasonal Average

Delhi experienced a scorching day with temperatures reaching 40.1°C, surpassing the seasonal norm. The air quality dipped into the 'poor' category, highlighting environmental concerns. Forecasters predict slightly higher temperatures with a clear sky for Monday, as relative humidity was recorded at 35%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:46 IST
Delhi Swelters as Temperature Soars Beyond Seasonal Average
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Delhi faced a sweltering day on Sunday, as the mercury soared to 40.1 degrees Celsius, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), surpassing the seasonal average by 3.3 degrees.

The IMD reported that the minimum temperature settled at 21.7 degrees Celsius, just 0.1 degree below the average. The city is expected to experience similar conditions on Monday, with predicted high and low temperatures of 41 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively, under a mostly clear sky.

At 5.30 pm, relative humidity was recorded at 35%, while the Air Quality Index (AQI) was noted at 258, placing it in the 'poor' category. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies an AQI of 201 to 300 as 'poor', indicating significant pollution concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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