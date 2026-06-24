TotalEnergies Plans Major Drilling Campaign in Suriname

Energy Producer Totalenergies Expects To Begin A New Well Drilling Campaign Next Year To Extend Its Exploration Targets In Suriname

TotalEnergies, a leading energy producer, has announced plans to begin a new well drilling campaign in Suriname next year. This initiative is aimed at extending their exploration targets in the region, where their largest project is scheduled to start oil production in 2028.

During an energy conference, Daniel Larranaga, TotalEnergies' vice president for exploration in the Americas, revealed the company's intentions. 'We're going to start a multi-well campaign hopefully next year, depending on rig availability,' he stated.

The campaign is part of TotalEnergies' broader strategy to unlock further potential in Suriname, with anticipation building for significant advancements in their exploration efforts.