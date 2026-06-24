TotalEnergies Plans Major Drilling Campaign in Suriname

TotalEnergies is planning to initiate a new drilling campaign next year to broaden its exploration in Suriname, with an eye on commencing oil production in 2028. The campaign will depend on the availability of drilling rigs, as stated by company vice president Daniel Larranaga at an energy conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Energy Producer Totalenergies Expects To Begin A New Well Drilling Campaign Next Year To Extend Its Exploration Targets In Suriname | Updated: 24-06-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 19:19 IST
TotalEnergies Plans Major Drilling Campaign in Suriname
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TotalEnergies, a leading energy producer, has announced plans to begin a new well drilling campaign in Suriname next year. This initiative is aimed at extending their exploration targets in the region, where their largest project is scheduled to start oil production in 2028.

During an energy conference, Daniel Larranaga, TotalEnergies' vice president for exploration in the Americas, revealed the company's intentions. 'We're going to start a multi-well campaign hopefully next year, depending on rig availability,' he stated.

The campaign is part of TotalEnergies' broader strategy to unlock further potential in Suriname, with anticipation building for significant advancements in their exploration efforts.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026