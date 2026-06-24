TotalEnergies Plans Major Drilling Campaign in Suriname
TotalEnergies is planning to initiate a new drilling campaign next year to broaden its exploration in Suriname, with an eye on commencing oil production in 2028. The campaign will depend on the availability of drilling rigs, as stated by company vice president Daniel Larranaga at an energy conference.
TotalEnergies, a leading energy producer, has announced plans to begin a new well drilling campaign in Suriname next year. This initiative is aimed at extending their exploration targets in the region, where their largest project is scheduled to start oil production in 2028.
During an energy conference, Daniel Larranaga, TotalEnergies' vice president for exploration in the Americas, revealed the company's intentions. 'We're going to start a multi-well campaign hopefully next year, depending on rig availability,' he stated.
The campaign is part of TotalEnergies' broader strategy to unlock further potential in Suriname, with anticipation building for significant advancements in their exploration efforts.