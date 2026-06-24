YPF and IDB Invest Strike $500 Million Deal for Vaca Muerta Infrastructure

Argentine state energy firm YPF has partnered with IDB Invest, the private sector branch of the Inter-American Development Bank, for a $500 million venture to enhance the Vaca Muerta shale formation. The funding will focus on strategic roadwork in Neuquen to boost infrastructure and production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Argentine State Energy Company Ypf Has Signed A Million Investment Agreement With Idb Invest | Updated: 24-06-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 21:34 IST
YPF and IDB Invest Strike $500 Million Deal for Vaca Muerta Infrastructure
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Argentine state energy company YPF, led by CEO Horacio Marin, has secured a $500 million investment from IDB Invest. Also known as BID Invest, the funding comes from the private sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank.

The investment is designated for strategic roadwork in the province of Neuquen, a crucial step towards developing the infrastructure of the Vaca Muerta shale formation.

This collaborative effort aims to elevate production levels in the region, aligning with both YPF's and IDB Invest's development goals for Argentine energy resources.

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