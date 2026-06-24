Russian Drone Strikes Disrupt Ukrainian Gas Facilities

Ukrainian State Oil And Gas Firm Naftogaz Said On Wednesday That Russian Drone Strikes Had Caused Significant Damage To Its Gas Production And Storage Facilities In The Central Poltava Region In A Statement On The Telegram Messaging App

In a significant development, Naftogaz, Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas company, stated that Russian drone strikes have caused extensive damage to its gas production and storage facilities in the central Poltava region.

The company disclosed this critical information in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app, highlighting the impact of ongoing hostilities.

As a result of the damage, part of the company's facilities have been forced to suspend operations, underlining the challenges facing Ukraine's energy sector amidst the conflict.