Russian Drone Strikes Disrupt Ukrainian Gas Facilities

Naftogaz, Ukraine's state oil and gas firm, reported severe damage to its facilities in the Poltava region due to Russian drone attacks. The strikes have forced a suspension of operations at part of the gas production and storage facilities. The company shared the information via Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukrainian State Oil And Gas Firm Naftogaz Said On Wednesday That Russian Drone Strikes Had Caused Significant Damage To Its Gas Production And Storage Facilities In The Central Poltava Region In A Statement On The Telegram Messaging App | Updated: 24-06-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 21:53 IST
Russian Drone Strikes Disrupt Ukrainian Gas Facilities
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In a significant development, Naftogaz, Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas company, stated that Russian drone strikes have caused extensive damage to its gas production and storage facilities in the central Poltava region.

The company disclosed this critical information in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app, highlighting the impact of ongoing hostilities.

As a result of the damage, part of the company's facilities have been forced to suspend operations, underlining the challenges facing Ukraine's energy sector amidst the conflict.

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