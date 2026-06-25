Venezuela's Shaking Ground: A 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Caracas

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck near Caracas, Venezuela, causing significant damage and the collapse of buildings, though no casualties were immediately reported. The quake disrupted a public holiday, leading to panic and power outages in the capital. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System initially issued, then withdrew, a tsunami threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Strong Earthquake Shook Northcentral Venezuela On Wednesday Afternoon | Updated: 25-06-2026 05:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 05:07 IST
Venezuela's Shaking Ground: A 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Caracas
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A magnitude 7.1 earthquake jolted north-central Venezuela on Wednesday afternoon, just west of Caracas. The tremor toppled structures in the capital, though officials reported no casualties at first. The epicenter was located by the U.S. Geological Survey approximately 160 kilometers (100 miles) west of Caracas at a depth of 13 kilometers (8 miles).

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello confirmed on state television that some buildings had collapsed in Caracas, but provided no initial casualty estimates, stating that procedures were underway to collect more data. Nightfall scenes showed rescuers navigating the wreckage of a collapsed structure in the city.

As the quake struck during a public holiday commemorating an 1821 military triumph securing Venezuela's independence from Spain, many were at home. Panicked residents, recalling the deadly 1967 quake, evacuated buildings. Power and internet outages plagued the city, and the U.S. Tsunami Warning System briefly issued, then withdrew, a tsunami threat affecting Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

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