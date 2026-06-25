Europe Swelters: Heatwave Shatters Records and Alters Daily Routines

The Temperature In Britain Hit A Record High For June On Thursday As Large Parts Of Western Europe Were In The Grip Of A Deadly Early Summer Heatwave That Has Killed Dozens

Europe is engulfed in a severe heatwave, with temperatures breaking records and altering the daily lives of millions. France and Britain reported all-time June highs, prompting authorities to issue warnings and stress the importance of adapting routines to avoid heat-related illnesses.

In Paris, temperatures soared to 40.9 degrees Celsius, while southwestern England experienced its hottest June day ever. As the heatwave stretches eastward, countries like Germany, Austria, and Italy brace for potentially deadly conditions, with a history of drownings illustrating the urgent need for public awareness.

Agriculture faces losses as crops and livestock suffer. Heat-sensitive sectors, including construction and farming, are forced to pause operations. The heatwave underscores growing climate change concerns, as experts see it as a direct consequence of global warming. Meanwhile, air conditioner sales in Europe surge as regions struggle to cope with extreme and rare weather.