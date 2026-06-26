Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Terminal

Saudi Aramco restarted oil loading activities at its Ras Tanura terminal after a nearly four-month break. Shipping data revealed that two Very Large Crude Carriers began loading crude, with another awaiting its turn nearby. The resumption marks a significant step in the global oil supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saudi Aramco Resumed Oil Loading At Its Ras Tanura Terminal On Friday After A Near Fourmonth Halt | Updated: 26-06-2026 07:47 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 07:47 IST
Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Terminal
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Saudi Aramco has restarted oil loading at its Ras Tanura terminal, as indicated by shipping data, after a hiatus of almost four months.

Currently, two Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) are actively loading crude oil at the Gulf terminal. An additional carrier is nearby, waiting for its turn.

This development is significant for the global oil supply chain, marking a pivotal moment in Saudi Aramco's operations and the broader energy market.

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