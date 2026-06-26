Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Terminal

Saudi Aramco Resumed Oil Loading At Its Ras Tanura Terminal On Friday After A Near Fourmonth Halt

Saudi Aramco has restarted oil loading at its Ras Tanura terminal, as indicated by shipping data, after a hiatus of almost four months.

Currently, two Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) are actively loading crude oil at the Gulf terminal. An additional carrier is nearby, waiting for its turn.

This development is significant for the global oil supply chain, marking a pivotal moment in Saudi Aramco's operations and the broader energy market.