Ronaldo Extends Condolences to Messi Over Father’s Passing

Cristiano Ronaldo offered condolences to Lionel Messi following the death of Jorge Messi, his father. Jorge, who played a pivotal role in Messi's career, passed away in Rosario after a long illness. Messi expressed deep sorrow on social media, highlighting his father's significant impact on his life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 20:51 IST
Ronaldo Extends Condolences to Messi Over Father’s Passing
Lionel Messi (Photo: @leomessi Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

In a touching gesture, football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reached out to rival Lionel Messi with a message of sympathy after the passing of Messi's father, Jorge Messi. Jorge, aged 68, died in Rosario after battling a prolonged illness, leaving his son to grieve an irreplaceable personal loss.

Jorge was a vital figure in Messi's life, shaping not only his personal journey but also his illustrious career. His death is a significant blow to Messi, who took to Instagram to share his sorrow and pay tribute to his father’s enduring influence, recalling Jorge's encouragement to continue pursuing his football aspirations.

Messi's heartfelt Instagram post detailed the pivotal moments shared with his father, reflecting on Jorge's role in facilitating his move to Spain to join Barcelona's youth academy. Jorge’s support helped Messi overcome growth hormone deficiency, playing a crucial role in his development into one of the world’s greatest footballers.

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