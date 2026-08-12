Geronimo Rulli Rejoins Manchester City: Key Signing for Premier League Titans

Manchester City announced on Wednesday the acquisition of Argentine goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli from the French club Olympique de Marseille. The 34-year-old veteran inked a two-year deal as a backup to Gianluigi Donnarumma, following James Trafford's departure to Leeds United.

Rulli returns to City after an earlier stint during the 2016-2017 season, in which he saw no first-team action. Speaking to Reuters, Rulli expressed his excitement about the move stating, "This is an amazing opportunity for me, and when the chance to join Manchester City comes along, you have to take it."

The seasoned goalkeeper brings with him invaluable international experience, having earned eight caps for Argentina and being part of the squads that triumphed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2024 Copa America. His European resume includes successful tenures at Real Sociedad, Montpellier, Villarreal, and Ajax, highlighted by a decisive penalty save in Villarreal's 2021 Europa League final victory.