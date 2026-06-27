Caribbean Weather Experts Strengthen WMO Information System 2.0 Skills

Information technology specialists from 16 Caribbean countries gathered in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, for an advanced training programme designed to strengthen the region's capacity to manage and share weather data using the latest WMO Information System 2.0 (WIS 2.0). Held from 9 to 12 June, the WIS 2.0 Complementary Training was organised through a partnership between the Caribbean Meteorological Organisation (CMO) and the World Meteorological Organisation, with financial support from the Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) initiative.

The workshop built on the foundation established during the first WIS 2.0 training programme held in 2023. This time, the emphasis shifted from understanding the system to developing practical skills that allow national meteorological services to fully use WIS 2.0 in their daily forecasting and data-sharing operations. By bringing together IT specialists from across the Caribbean, the programme encouraged collaboration while helping countries improve their ability to manage modern meteorological information systems independently.

Hands-On Learning Supports Stronger Forecasting

Throughout the four-day programme, participants took part in practical exercises covering data ingestion, workflow automation and the publication of different types of meteorological datasets. The sessions were designed to help technical staff confidently deploy and maintain systems that support weather forecasting and climate monitoring. Participants also explored the new WIS 2.0 downloader tool, which enables meteorological agencies to retrieve weather information more efficiently and integrate it directly into forecasting operations.

The final day focused on the transition from the legacy Global Telecommunication System (GTS) to the modern WIS 2.0 platform. Trainers guided participants through the technical requirements for maintaining secure and reliable live data flows while ensuring continuous international exchange of meteorological information. The organizers highlighted that investing in skilled technical personnel is just as important as investing in modern technology. By strengthening the knowledge of IT specialists responsible for maintaining national weather information systems, countries can build sustainable services that remain reliable over the long term.

Regional Cooperation Drives Long-Term Resilience

The CREWS initiative supported the programme because stronger technical capacity plays an important role in improving weather forecasting, disaster preparedness and early warning services across the region. Reliable data systems allow meteorological agencies to provide faster and more accurate information that helps communities prepare for severe weather and climate-related hazards.

The workshop concluded with a knowledge assessment to measure participants' understanding of the topics covered during the week. Organizers also established a CMO Community of Practice, creating a regional network where specialists can continue sharing technical knowledge, solve operational challenges together and support one another as WIS 2.0 implementation expands across the Caribbean.

By encouraging collaboration among member states, the Caribbean Meteorological Organization is helping ensure that no single country has to face the technical challenges of international weather data sharing alone. The continued exchange of expertise is expected to strengthen regional forecasting capabilities, improve weather services and support more effective climate resilience across the Caribbean.