Heatwave Impact: Salty Seawater Threatens Italy's Po Delta Agriculture

The Flow Of Italys Po Has Dropped Dramatically In Less Than Two Weeks As A Result Of The Heatwave Gripping Europe

The severe heatwave sweeping Europe has led to a dramatic reduction in the flow of Italy's Po River, posing significant threats to agriculture and protected wetlands in the Po Delta. Salty seawater has managed to intrude as far as 18 kilometers inland, impacting the delicate ecosystem.

Efforts to combat the advancing saltwater, a challenge engineers have faced for years, have proved inadequate. Barriers constructed in the 1980s are failing to curb the saltwater intrusion effectively. Rodolfo Laurenti, director of the Po Delta Reclamation Consortium, underscores the increasing frequency and severity of these extreme events, evident in the current crisis.

Crops such as soybeans, alfalfa, and sunflowers, heavily dependent on water, face an uncertain future. Farmers, like Federica Vidali, fear repercussions on crop cycles, potentially preventing harvests. Measures such as shutting down irrigation canals to protect crops, including maize and rice, are in place, but the timing of this crisis makes it unprecedented and alarming for the region's agricultural sector.