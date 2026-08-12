Eclipse Fever Sweeps Europe: A Celestial Event to Remember
Millions gather in Iceland and northern Spain for Europe's first total solar eclipse in 27 years. Spanish and Icelandic officials employed extensive safety measures due to heatwave risks and forecasted crowds. The event promotes rural tourism over packed beach resorts, presenting a unique opportunity to spark scientific curiosity.
- Country:
- Spain
Millions flocked to Iceland and northern Spain for Europe's long-awaited total solar eclipse, the first in 27 years.
With heatwave warnings in Spain, authorities rolled out substantial security measures, including 25,000 police officers and 100 aircraft, urging visitors to follow safety protocols.
Iceland also experienced high interest, selling out solar viewers, and drawing tourists eager for the celestial spectacle.