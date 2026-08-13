Hasan Mahmud's Stellar Performance Shocks Australia

In a stunning display of bowling prowess, paceman Hasan Mahmud claimed six wickets, leading Bangladesh to bowl out Australia for a mere 198 runs. This feat occurred during the first innings of the opening test match in Darwin.

Mahmud's aggressive pace and precision made it difficult for the Australian batsmen to build momentum. His extraordinary performance stood out as a key factor in Bangladesh's competitive start to the series.

Cricket enthusiasts and analysts are now closely watching Mahmud's career, as his capability to deliver under pressure is getting noticed on the global stage. The Darwin match marks a significant milestone for the young bowler.