Diplomatic Push: Iraq Advocates for Strait of Hormuz Reopening

Iraq's foreign minister emphasized the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the U.S. naval blockade on Iran in a meeting with Iran's foreign minister. Iraq opposes expanding the conflict in the Gulf and does not support attacks on Iran, the minister reiterated during the discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Iraqs Foreign Minister Said In A Meeting On Sunday With His Iranian Counterpart That It Was Important To Reopen The Strait Of Hormuz And Lift The Us Naval Blockade On Iran Iraq Does Not Support Expanding The Scale Of The War On The Gulf States | Updated: 28-06-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 14:14 IST
Diplomatic Push: Iraq Advocates for Strait of Hormuz Reopening
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Iraq's Foreign Minister emphasized the need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz during talks with Iran's Foreign Minister on Sunday.

The discussions included calls to lift the U.S. naval blockade on Iran, a move seen as crucial for regional stability.

Iraq reiterated its opposition to expanding the war in the Gulf and condemned attacks on Iran.

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