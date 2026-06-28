Diplomatic Push: Iraq Advocates for Strait of Hormuz Reopening

Iraqs Foreign Minister Said In A Meeting On Sunday With His Iranian Counterpart That It Was Important To Reopen The Strait Of Hormuz And Lift The Us Naval Blockade On Iran Iraq Does Not Support Expanding The Scale Of The War On The Gulf States

Iraq's Foreign Minister emphasized the need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz during talks with Iran's Foreign Minister on Sunday.

The discussions included calls to lift the U.S. naval blockade on Iran, a move seen as crucial for regional stability.

Iraq reiterated its opposition to expanding the war in the Gulf and condemned attacks on Iran.