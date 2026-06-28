Diplomatic Push: Iraq Advocates for Strait of Hormuz Reopening
Iraq's foreign minister emphasized the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the U.S. naval blockade on Iran in a meeting with Iran's foreign minister. Iraq opposes expanding the conflict in the Gulf and does not support attacks on Iran, the minister reiterated during the discussions.
Iraq's Foreign Minister emphasized the need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz during talks with Iran's Foreign Minister on Sunday.
The discussions included calls to lift the U.S. naval blockade on Iran, a move seen as crucial for regional stability.
Iraq reiterated its opposition to expanding the war in the Gulf and condemned attacks on Iran.