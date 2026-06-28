Global Economic Crossroads: Navigating Debt and AI Boom

Global Pressures From Rising Public Debt To Financial Fragilities And The Sustainability Of The Ai Boom Are Increasing Risks

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has raised alarms on the escalating global economic risks tied to public debt, financial vulnerabilities, and the potential unsustainability of the AI boom.

In its Annual Economic Report, BIS critiques policymakers' strategies amidst high inflation risks, AI-investment uncertainties, and fragility in financial markets.

BIS stresses an urgent need for decisive fiscal and financial policies to safeguard global economic stability, warning that delays could raise adjustment costs.