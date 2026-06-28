Unmasking Corruption: Iraq's Bold Crackdown

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi launches a major anti-corruption campaign, leading to the arrest of politicians and senior officials in Baghdad's Green Zone. The operation aims to dismantle entrenched corruption networks following recent arrests, with further charges anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Iraqi Security Forces Arrested Politicians | Updated: 28-06-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 14:34 IST
Unmasking Corruption: Iraq's Bold Crackdown
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Iraqi security forces executed a series of arrests early Sunday, targeting politicians and senior officials in Baghdad's Green Zone. Sources describe this as the beginning of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's sweeping anti-corruption drive.

The raids, carried out by the elite Counter Terrorism Service units, align with Zaidi's vow to confront deeply rooted corruption, a persistent issue despite past governmental promises. Official statements remain pending.

This crackdown follows the arrest of a deputy oil minister on corruption charges, which resulted in testimonies implicating additional figures, prompting further arrest warrants and an ongoing operation. Security has been heightened with closed Green Zone entrances to prevent suspect escapes.

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