Galapagos Ship Escapes Strait Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

CMA CGM's Galapagos container ship has exited the Strait of Hormuz, amid renewed tensions between the US and Iran. An interim peace deal had previously opened the strait, but recent attacks have reignited conflict. CMA CGM has 10 remaining vessels in the Gulf since the hostilities began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cma Cgms Galapagos Container Ship Exited The Strait Of Hormuz On Sunday Morning | Updated: 28-06-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 13:58 IST
Galapagos Ship Escapes Strait Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

CMA CGM's Galapagos container ship has successfully navigated out of the Strait of Hormuz, the company confirmed on Sunday.

Although an interim peace agreement between the United States and Iran had initially reopened the passageway, renewed hostilities have undermined diplomatic efforts, with both countries accusing one another of violating the ceasefire.

Amid the turbulent geopolitical landscape, CMA CGM continues to maintain a presence in the Gulf, with 10 other ships stationed since the outbreak of hostilities four months ago. The firm has opted not to disclose further details regarding the vessel's cautious exit.

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