Canada's Deep Sky Revolutionizes Carbon Removal

Canadas Deep Sky Became The First North American Company To Deliver Verified Carbon Removal Credits From Direct Air Capture Technology

In a milestone for North American climate innovation, Canada's Deep Sky has delivered the continent's first verified carbon removal credits using direct air capture (DAC) technology. These credits have been purchased by tech giant Microsoft and the Royal Bank of Canada, underscoring the importance of innovative approaches to carbon emissions reduction.

DAC stands distinct from traditional carbon capture methods by removing CO2 directly from the atmosphere, as opposed to intercepting it at the source of industrial emissions. Deep Sky's CEO, Alex Petre, highlighted Canada’s commitment to becoming a leader in carbon removal technologies, with the Alberta pilot facility capturing 3,000 metric tons annually.

International demand for verified carbon credits remains strong, especially as tech companies face increased emissions from AI data center growth. Deep Sky's initiative aligns with global efforts, setting the stage for a large-scale commercial project pending the success of its pilot operations.