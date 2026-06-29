Blistering Balkans: Heatwave Spurs Fires and Fatalities.

The Balkans and wider Europe are grappling with an intense heatwave causing excess deaths, wildfires, and infrastructure damage. Temperatures are set to rise again, affecting countries like France, Germany, and Italy. Heat-related incidents have led to fatalities across the continent, highlighting the severe impact of climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Balkans Felt The Impact On Monday Of The Recordbreaking Heatwave That Has Caused Hundreds Of Excess Deaths And Disrupted Daily Life Across The Continent For More Than A Week | Updated: 29-06-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 15:35 IST
Blistering Balkans: Heatwave Spurs Fires and Fatalities.
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The Balkans and the rest of Europe are experiencing the brunt of a debilitating heatwave that has resulted in hundreds of excess deaths and considerably disrupted daily life.

The situation has escalated with wildfires spreading and temperatures predicted to spike again from next week, particularly affecting regions in France and Germany.

Rescue operations are underway in several affected areas, including a wildfire on Croatia's tourist island of Vis. Scientists have attributed the record-breaking heat to climate change, which continues to exacerbate the crisis.

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