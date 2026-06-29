The Evolutionary Echo of Laughter: From Apes to Humans
Laughter, often seen as uniquely human, is shared with great apes such as chimpanzees, bonobos, gorillas, and orangutans. A study reveals similarities and differences, suggesting evolutionary roots from a common ancestor. Human laughter, however, is more complex and adaptable, hinting at advanced vocal control in our ancestors.
Laughter, a seemingly human hallmark, also resonates among great apes including chimpanzees, bonobos, gorillas, and orangutans, according to recent research.
Scientists have uncovered both shared traits and distinct characteristics of laughter across species, pinpointing a potentially shared evolutionary origin.
Human laughter, noted for its rhythmic complexity and flexibility, may have paved the way for sophisticated vocal communication.