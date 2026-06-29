The Evolutionary Echo of Laughter: From Apes to Humans

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There Are Many Kinds Of Laughter People May Guffaw At A Joke They May Giggle Nervously In An Uncomfortable Situation They May Chuckle With Mild Amusement They May Snicker To Express Contempt Especially Movie Villains But While Laughing Seems Uniquely Human

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Updated: 29-06-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 17:00 IST