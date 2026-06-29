The Evolutionary Echo of Laughter: From Apes to Humans

Laughter, often seen as uniquely human, is shared with great apes such as chimpanzees, bonobos, gorillas, and orangutans. A study reveals similarities and differences, suggesting evolutionary roots from a common ancestor. Human laughter, however, is more complex and adaptable, hinting at advanced vocal control in our ancestors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | There Are Many Kinds Of Laughter People May Guffaw At A Joke They May Giggle Nervously In An Uncomfortable Situation They May Chuckle With Mild Amusement They May Snicker To Express Contempt Especially Movie Villains But While Laughing Seems Uniquely Human | Updated: 29-06-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 17:00 IST
The Evolutionary Echo of Laughter: From Apes to Humans
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Laughter, a seemingly human hallmark, also resonates among great apes including chimpanzees, bonobos, gorillas, and orangutans, according to recent research.

Scientists have uncovered both shared traits and distinct characteristics of laughter across species, pinpointing a potentially shared evolutionary origin.

Human laughter, noted for its rhythmic complexity and flexibility, may have paved the way for sophisticated vocal communication.

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