Barcelona Deploys Heat-Monitoring Bracelets to Protect Outdoor Workers

With Spain Already Sweltering Under Successive Heatwaves That Caused More Than

Barcelona is taking proactive measures to mitigate the impact of escalating temperatures on outdoor workers by introducing heat-monitoring bracelets. These devices, distributed among approximately 1,400 outdoor staff such as street cleaners and park workers, aim to alert users of potential health risks associated with high heat conditions.

The initiative, spearheaded by Pep Llimona, the prevention coordinator of the city's parks and gardens service, is a response to 'increasingly aggressive' climate change threats. The bracelets not only measure body temperature but also notify the wearer with sound and vibration signals to cease work if at risk, thereby preventing possible heat-related illnesses.

This maneuver comes after several fatalities among outdoor workers in Spain during heatwaves, including a 51-year-old woman's death in Barcelona last year. With the weather agency, Aemet, recording unprecedented temperatures, the city braces for more extreme heat. The effort underscores a commitment to ensuring worker safety amid rising climate challenges.