Cracking the Ice: Unveiling the Mysteries of Antarctic Glaciation

Researchers have solved the long-standing puzzle of Antarctica's early glaciation due to geological uplift, revealing that a powerful geological process initiated 160 million years ago led to the formation of the East Antarctic ice sheet around 34 million years ago, ushering in a new climatic epoch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | While It Once Was Temperate And Lush | Updated: 02-07-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 23:30 IST
Cracking the Ice: Unveiling the Mysteries of Antarctic Glaciation
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The enigma surrounding Antarctica's early glaciation may have been unraveled by scientists who examined the continent's topography. Their findings indicate that a geological process dating back 160 million years was pivotal in forming the vast East Antarctic ice sheet approximately 34 million years ago.

This phenomenon, termed mantle waves, propelled tectonic plate movement and uplifted the terrain above the necessary elevation threshold, allowing permanent ice to form during a time when global temperatures were significantly warmer than today.

This event marked the beginning of Earth's shift from a warm 'greenhouse' climate to the cooler condition we experience today, further emphasizing the intricate dance between climate and topography.

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