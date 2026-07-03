Court Halts Reinstallation of Removed National Park Exhibits
An appeals court paused the reinstallation of exhibits removed by Trump's administration from U.S. national parks. The decision holds, pending appeal, a lawsuit challenging the removal of displays discussing slavery and climate change. The court found no immediate harm to plaintiffs from the displays' absence.
A U.S. appeals court has temporarily paused a judge’s order that required the Trump administration to reinstall several exhibits removed from national parks. The exhibits covered topics like slavery and climate change, which the administration deemed as 'disparaging' to American history.
The decision by the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allows the administration to continue its policy as it appeals a prior ruling by Judge Angel Kelley. Kelley had found that the removal of such displays was part of an illegal attempt to erase certain historical narratives.
Plaintiffs argue that the absence of these exhibits deprives the public of essential historical context. However, the court asserted that no immediate harm has come from the removals, and the ultimate legal question of the administration’s authority remains undecided.