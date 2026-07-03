Tesla Surges with Record Deliveries Amid Economic Challenges

Tesla has achieved record-setting second-quarter deliveries, surpassing Wall Street expectations and signaling a potential end to its streak of annual declines by 2026. This success is primarily due to a significant European recovery, bolstered by high fuel prices and government EV incentives.

Despite the achievements, Tesla's shares saw a mid-day dip of 7% with much of the optimism having already driven a 12% rise earlier in the week. The U.S. market remains strained, reflecting the end of federal EV tax credits, contrasting with improved sales in China and Europe.

The company is not just focused on vehicle sales. Capital expenditure plans include a $25 billion investment by 2026, aiming at AI infrastructure, battery production, and autonomous technology development, alongside expansion in the robotaxi sector. Investors remain cautious, watching to see if Tesla meets these high expectations.