Belgium's Dramatic Comeback: Preparing for the U.S. Challenge

Belgium Lived To Fight Another Day After A Dramatic Turnaround Against Senegal Set Up A Last Clash With The United States

Belgium staged a thrilling comeback to overcome Senegal, setting up an exciting World Cup last-16 match against the United States. Timothy Castagne, a key defender, cautioned that the team must not depend on such miraculous turnarounds to advance further in the tournament.

Fans in Seattle celebrated a night to remember after Belgium, former semi-finalists, turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 victory. Players needed time to recover from the intense match, during which moments of doubt were replaced by elation, according to Castagne.

Despite the comeback, Castagne stressed the need for improvement, indicating Belgium cannot always rely on last-minute goals. Belgium's roster faced some absences in subsequent training sessions as they prepared for the U.S. match amid fanfare and critical strategic choices from coach Rudi Garcia.