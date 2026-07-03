Belgium's Dramatic Comeback: Preparing for the U.S. Challenge

Belgium's national football team staged a dramatic comeback against Senegal, setting up a pivotal last-16 World Cup match against the United States. Defender Timothy Castagne emphasized the need for improvement, advising that the team cannot rely on miraculous turnarounds. The excitement and challenges ahead are palpable as fans and players recover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgium Lived To Fight Another Day After A Dramatic Turnaround Against Senegal Set Up A Last Clash With The United States | Updated: 03-07-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 01:01 IST
Belgium's Dramatic Comeback: Preparing for the U.S. Challenge
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Belgium staged a thrilling comeback to overcome Senegal, setting up an exciting World Cup last-16 match against the United States. Timothy Castagne, a key defender, cautioned that the team must not depend on such miraculous turnarounds to advance further in the tournament.

Fans in Seattle celebrated a night to remember after Belgium, former semi-finalists, turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 victory. Players needed time to recover from the intense match, during which moments of doubt were replaced by elation, according to Castagne.

Despite the comeback, Castagne stressed the need for improvement, indicating Belgium cannot always rely on last-minute goals. Belgium's roster faced some absences in subsequent training sessions as they prepared for the U.S. match amid fanfare and critical strategic choices from coach Rudi Garcia.

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