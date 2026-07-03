Brazil Tightens Meat Export Regulations to Avoid EU Ban

Brazil's Agriculture Ministry has made significant adjustments to its meat export controls, aligning them with European Union requirements on antimicrobial usage. The initiative targets a critical deadline to prevent the suspension of shipments to the EU.

The European Union has issued a stern warning threatening to halt some imports from Brazil. The action would take effect if Brazil does not comply by September 3 with rules banning antimicrobials used to promote animal growth or boost production.

These regulatory changes are crucial as Brazil seeks to maintain its agricultural exports to the EU, a key market. This move reflects the country's commitment to align with international standards and sustain its export-based agriculture economy.