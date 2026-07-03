Brazil Tightens Meat Export Regulations to Avoid EU Ban
Brazil's Agriculture Ministry has revised its export controls for meat products to comply with EU antimicrobials regulations. The move aims to prevent a suspension of exports that could start in September should Brazil fail to adhere to rules prohibiting antimicrobial use for animal growth or production enhancement.
Brazil's Agriculture Ministry has made significant adjustments to its meat export controls, aligning them with European Union requirements on antimicrobial usage. The initiative targets a critical deadline to prevent the suspension of shipments to the EU.
The European Union has issued a stern warning threatening to halt some imports from Brazil. The action would take effect if Brazil does not comply by September 3 with rules banning antimicrobials used to promote animal growth or boost production.
These regulatory changes are crucial as Brazil seeks to maintain its agricultural exports to the EU, a key market. This move reflects the country's commitment to align with international standards and sustain its export-based agriculture economy.
ALSO READ
-
The Hexa Cut: Brazil's World Cup Fever Hits the Barbershop
-
Brazilian Police Crack Down on PCC-Linked Money Laundering Scheme
-
Crackdown on Crime: Brazil's Federal Police Target U.S.-Sanctioned Suspects
-
Brazil Cracks Down on Drug Trafficking Network
-
World Bank Backs Brazil Flood Protection With $119 Million