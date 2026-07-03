Khalida Jabeen Shines with Silver at International Taekwondo Championship

Khalida Jabeen, a proud representative of Poonch, secured a silver medal at the inaugural PTF India Open International Taekwondo Championship 2026, held in Srinagar. Her remarkable achievement sheds light on the potential talent emerging from border regions like Jammu & Kashmir.

In an interview with ANI, Jabeen shared the evolution of her journey, from her initial training in 2019 to clinching district and state titles. Her recent success on an international platform has filled her with pride and motivation to further uplift her region and country, reshaping perceptions about athletes from border areas.

The historic event, organized by the Professional Taekwondo Federation India, ran from May 30 to June 2. Gathering over 500 athletes worldwide, the championship celebrated sporting prowess and cultural exchange, marking a milestone for taekwondo in India and South Asia.