Wimbledon Day 5: Sabalenka Surges, Medvedev Falls

The fifth day of Wimbledon saw Aryna Sabalenka advance to the fourth round after defeating Jelena Ostapenko, while eighth seed Daniil Medvedev suffered a surprising exit. Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic also progressed, as the tournament showcased intense competition and surprising outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Fifth Day At Wimbledon On Friday Times Gmt Sabalenka Outplays Ostapenko World Number One And Fourtime Grand Slam Winner Aryna Sabalenka Powered Past Jelena Ostapenko To Reach The Fourth Round Medvedev Crashes Out Eighth Seed Daniil Medvedev | Updated: 03-07-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 23:22 IST
Wimbledon Day 5: Sabalenka Surges, Medvedev Falls
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On the fifth day at Wimbledon, Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, demonstrated her dominance by overcoming Jelena Ostapenko with straight set victories of 6-4 6-4, advancing to the fourth round.

Meanwhile, in an unexpected turn of events, the eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev was ousted by Jan-Lennard Struff from Germany, ranked 74th. Medvedev's early exit was surprising, given his previous semifinal appearance at Wimbledon and his lead in each set.

The day also saw world number one Jannik Sinner and seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic continue their runs, moving confidently into the fourth round. These developments underscore the gripping competitiveness at this year's Wimbledon tournament.

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