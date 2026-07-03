Wimbledon Day 5: Sabalenka Surges, Medvedev Falls
The fifth day of Wimbledon saw Aryna Sabalenka advance to the fourth round after defeating Jelena Ostapenko, while eighth seed Daniil Medvedev suffered a surprising exit. Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic also progressed, as the tournament showcased intense competition and surprising outcomes.
On the fifth day at Wimbledon, Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, demonstrated her dominance by overcoming Jelena Ostapenko with straight set victories of 6-4 6-4, advancing to the fourth round.
Meanwhile, in an unexpected turn of events, the eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev was ousted by Jan-Lennard Struff from Germany, ranked 74th. Medvedev's early exit was surprising, given his previous semifinal appearance at Wimbledon and his lead in each set.
The day also saw world number one Jannik Sinner and seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic continue their runs, moving confidently into the fourth round. These developments underscore the gripping competitiveness at this year's Wimbledon tournament.