Space Missions and Scientific Discoveries Spark Global Interest

Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Satellite Rescue Mission To Nasa Orbiting Observatory Postponed Weather And Technical Snags Have Forced Nasa And Its Partner Space Company Katalyst To Indefinitely Postpone A Firstofitskind Mission To Tow An Aging Us Satellite Observatory Into A Safer Orbit Using A Robot Spacecraft

NASA and partner space company Katalyst have indefinitely postponed a pivotal mission to reposition an older satellite using a robotic spacecraft. Originally scheduled on a compressed nine-month timeline, the mission was seen as a critical test of orbital-grappling technology, with wide-reaching implications for the satellite industry and the U.S.-China space competition.

Amazon is advancing its Leo broadband satellite network, with plans to initiate internet service this year. The latest successful satellite launch from Florida brings Amazon's total to over 390, inching closer to its target of 3,200 satellites for global coverage. The launch underscores Amazon's ambition to provide internet services from space.

India’s Skyroot Aerospace is preparing its Vikram-1 rocket for the country's first private orbital launch. Founded by ex-Indian Space Research Organisation engineers, Skyroot aims to demonstrate its satellite-deploying capability, similar to Rocket Lab and Firefly Aerospace. Meanwhile, researchers have solved the long-standing question of why Antarctica froze before the Arctic, revealing new insights into Earth's climatic history.