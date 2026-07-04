Space Missions and Scientific Discoveries Spark Global Interest
NASA and Katalyst have postponed a groundbreaking mission to move an aging satellite into safer orbit due to weather and technical issues. Amazon plans to launch its Leo broadband satellite network. Skyroot Aerospace is preparing the first Indian private satellite launch. Researchers have unraveled why Antarctica froze over before the Arctic.
NASA and partner space company Katalyst have indefinitely postponed a pivotal mission to reposition an older satellite using a robotic spacecraft. Originally scheduled on a compressed nine-month timeline, the mission was seen as a critical test of orbital-grappling technology, with wide-reaching implications for the satellite industry and the U.S.-China space competition.
Amazon is advancing its Leo broadband satellite network, with plans to initiate internet service this year. The latest successful satellite launch from Florida brings Amazon's total to over 390, inching closer to its target of 3,200 satellites for global coverage. The launch underscores Amazon's ambition to provide internet services from space.
India’s Skyroot Aerospace is preparing its Vikram-1 rocket for the country's first private orbital launch. Founded by ex-Indian Space Research Organisation engineers, Skyroot aims to demonstrate its satellite-deploying capability, similar to Rocket Lab and Firefly Aerospace. Meanwhile, researchers have solved the long-standing question of why Antarctica froze before the Arctic, revealing new insights into Earth's climatic history.
ALSO READ
-
Space Innovations Take Center Stage: NASA, Amazon, and Skyroot
-
Space Science Updates: Key Developments in Satellite Technology and Polar Discoveries
-
Amazon's Leo Surges Ahead: 29 More Satellites Deployed in Latest Atlas V Launch
-
NASA's Bold Satellite Rescue: Weather Snags Mission Timelines
-
Amazon Races to Launch Global Internet with LEO Constellation