Amazon's Leo Surges Ahead: 29 More Satellites Deployed in Latest Atlas V Launch

Amazon's Leo satellite internet constellation grows on July 2, with 29 satellites added through an Atlas V launch. With a total of 396 satellites now in orbit, the transition to using the Vulcan rocket promises larger payloads and accelerated network expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:11 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:11 IST
Amazon's Leo Surges Ahead: 29 More Satellites Deployed in Latest Atlas V Launch
Amazon Leo expands satellite constellation with Atlas V launch (Photo/Amazon). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant stride for Amazon's satellite internet initiative, known as Leo, 29 new satellites were successfully launched aboard the Atlas V rocket on July 2. This mission, designated LA-08, brings the total number of satellites in this constellation to an impressive 396, according to Amazon's latest statement.

The deployment, carried out by United Launch Alliance (ULA), signals the conclusion of Atlas V's involvement in this phase as Amazon prepares to switch to ULA's Vulcan rocket. This transition is expected to facilitate the deployment of larger payloads and boost the frequency of launches, thereby intensifying the global network expansion.

Melissa Wuerl, Director of Launch Systems for Amazon Leo, highlighted the pivotal role Atlas V has played, noting its flawless record of deploying 224 satellites across eight missions. The recent launch witnessed satellites positioned at an altitude of 289 miles above Earth, with control shifting to Amazon’s mission operations in Redmond, Washington.

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