Amazon Races to Launch Global Internet with LEO Constellation

Amazon Expects To Roll Out Initial Internet Service With Its Leo Broadband Satellite Network Later This Year After The Companys Latest Launch Put The Orbiting Constellations Satellite Count Over

Amazon is preparing to launch its highly anticipated internet service via its Leo broadband satellite network later this year, following the latest successful satellite deployment that pushed the constellation count past 390. This milestone was confirmed by a company executive on Thursday.

The recent launch from Florida involved 29 satellites aboard an Atlas V rocket, marking the 14th such mission as part of Amazon's ambitious plan to deploy over 3,200 satellites. This network aims to deliver global internet coverage, mirroring efforts by SpaceX's well-established Starlink.

While technical setbacks with launch vehicles have delayed some missions, Amazon's program is undeterred, targeting a 2026 service launch. The company's multi-billion dollar investment in rocket bookings includes partnerships with major industry players like ULA, Arianespace, and SpaceX, despite recent launch-related challenges.