Drone Strike Ignites Gas Facility in Ukraine
A Russian drone strike hit a gas production facility in Ukraine's Poltava region, igniting a fire. The attack forced the suspension of operations at the site, according to Naftogaz. Ukrainian officials indicate this is part of a strategy to disrupt domestic gas output ahead of the heating season.
A Russian drone attack on a gas production facility in Ukraine's central Poltava region sparked a fire on Saturday, as reported by Naftogaz, the state energy company.
The fire broke out at the site following the assault, with operations now halted, Naftogaz announced on its Telegram channel.
Ukrainian authorities claim the assault is part of a broader effort by Russia to systematically target gas facilities, aiming to cripple Ukraine's domestic gas production and hinder preparations for the upcoming heating season.