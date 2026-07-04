Drone Strike Ignites Gas Facility in Ukraine

Russia On Saturday Struck A Gas Production Facility With A Drone In Ukraines Central Poltava Region

A Russian drone attack on a gas production facility in Ukraine's central Poltava region sparked a fire on Saturday, as reported by Naftogaz, the state energy company.

The fire broke out at the site following the assault, with operations now halted, Naftogaz announced on its Telegram channel.

Ukrainian authorities claim the assault is part of a broader effort by Russia to systematically target gas facilities, aiming to cripple Ukraine's domestic gas production and hinder preparations for the upcoming heating season.