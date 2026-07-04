Ukraine continues to assert its control over the strategically critical city of Kostiantynivka, despite Russian reports claiming its capture. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the General Staff have openly rebutted expressions from Moscow that it has seized the city.

Russia's military had informed President Vladimir Putin on Friday that Kostiantynivka was under their command. However, Zelenskiy dismissed this as a fabrication aimed at generating headlines. 'If Kostiantynivka were truly in Russian hands, perhaps I’d meet with Putin there to discuss a peaceful resolution to the conflict,' Zelenskiy remarked on X.

The General Staff reiterated that Ukrainian forces are actively defending the city, describing its significance within four key settlements crucial to maintaining control over the industrial Donetsk region. Analysts note that capturing Kostiantynivka could provide Russian forces with a pivotal position to extend their campaign further north.