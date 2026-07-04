Ukraine Denies Russian Capture Claims Amid Strategic Tensions in Donetsk

Ukraine's leadership asserts control over the crucial eastern city of Kostiantynivka, dismissing Russian claims of its capture. Despite Russian President Putin's forces' assertions, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and the General Staff maintain their strategic hold, with military efforts concentrated on defending key settlements in the Donetsk region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraine Still Controls The Strategically Important Eastern City Of Kostiantynivka | Updated: 04-07-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 15:32 IST
Ukraine Denies Russian Capture Claims Amid Strategic Tensions in Donetsk

Ukraine continues to assert its control over the strategically critical city of Kostiantynivka, despite Russian reports claiming its capture. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the General Staff have openly rebutted expressions from Moscow that it has seized the city.

Russia's military had informed President Vladimir Putin on Friday that Kostiantynivka was under their command. However, Zelenskiy dismissed this as a fabrication aimed at generating headlines. 'If Kostiantynivka were truly in Russian hands, perhaps I’d meet with Putin there to discuss a peaceful resolution to the conflict,' Zelenskiy remarked on X.

The General Staff reiterated that Ukrainian forces are actively defending the city, describing its significance within four key settlements crucial to maintaining control over the industrial Donetsk region. Analysts note that capturing Kostiantynivka could provide Russian forces with a pivotal position to extend their campaign further north.

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