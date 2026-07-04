India Welcomes the 'Oscars of Watchmaking': GPHG Exhibition 2026 in Mumbai

Ethos Limited is set to host the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève Exhibition 2026 in Mumbai, marking a significant milestone for India's luxury watch industry. This prestigious event, often called the 'Oscars of Watchmaking,' highlights India's growing importance in global horology and its burgeoning community of collectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 15:34 IST
India Welcomes the 'Oscars of Watchmaking': GPHG Exhibition 2026 in Mumbai
Ethos Limited to Host the Prestigious Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) Exhibition in India. Image Credit: ANI

Ethos Limited, India's foremost luxury watch retailer, has announced that it will host the esteemed Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) Exhibition in 2026 in Mumbai. This marks a pivotal moment for India's luxury watch sector.

Often referred to as the 'Oscars of Watchmaking,' the GPHG awards are recognized globally as the epitome of watchmaking distinction. The exhibition will present the year's award finalists and emphasize the innovation, craftsmanship, and artistic brilliance that define contemporary horology.

Yasho Saboo, Chairman of Ethos Limited, expressed his delight about hosting the event, noting it affirms India's role in the global horological arena. The showcase will serve as a unique opportunity for Indian collectors and enthusiasts to engage with exceptional timepieces while enhancing India's presence in international watchmaking.

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