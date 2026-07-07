Race Against Time: Rescues Amid Gansu Landslide Woes
In Gansu, China, 16 people remain trapped following a landslide. Efforts continue to rescue those buried after 33 were initially caught. The region, historically prone to disasters, has previously experienced significant landslides, such as the 2010 event in Zhouqu, which resulted in over 1500 fatalities.
In a race against time, rescue teams in China's Gansu province are battling to save 16 individuals trapped by a landslide. The disaster in the mountainous region highlights its vulnerability to such incidents, often exacerbated by seasonal rains.
The landslide, which ensnared a total of 33 people, saw 17 rescued successfully, according to officials. Local authorities are intensifying efforts to reach those still buried in the Tanchang county village, as reported by state media.
Gansu's history of natural disasters, including the catastrophic 2010 mudslide in Zhouqu, serves as a grim reminder of the region's susceptibility, often resulting in significant human and economic tolls.