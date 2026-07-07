Race Against Time: Rescues Amid Gansu Landslide Woes

Sixteen People Remain Buried In A Mountainous County In Chinas Western Province Of Gansu After A Landslide On Tuesday

In a race against time, rescue teams in China's Gansu province are battling to save 16 individuals trapped by a landslide. The disaster in the mountainous region highlights its vulnerability to such incidents, often exacerbated by seasonal rains.

The landslide, which ensnared a total of 33 people, saw 17 rescued successfully, according to officials. Local authorities are intensifying efforts to reach those still buried in the Tanchang county village, as reported by state media.

Gansu's history of natural disasters, including the catastrophic 2010 mudslide in Zhouqu, serves as a grim reminder of the region's susceptibility, often resulting in significant human and economic tolls.