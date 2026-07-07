Pacific Tensions Rise Amid China’s Missile Test

Australia and the Solomon Islands have criticized China's recent ballistic missile test from a nuclear submarine in the Pacific as a provocative act. Both nations are seeking to deepen their ties to enhance regional security, amidst growing concerns over Beijing's influence and military intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Australia And The Solomon Islands Pledged On Tuesday To Deepen Bilateral Ties And Criticised Chinas Test Of A Ballistic Missile Fired From A Nuclearpowered Submarine In The Pacific | Updated: 07-07-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 09:40 IST
Pacific Tensions Rise Amid China’s Missile Test
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Australia and the Solomon Islands have pledged to strengthen their bilateral relations, voicing strong opposition to China's recent ballistic missile test from a nuclear-powered submarine in the Pacific. The move has been widely criticized as exacerbating strategic tensions in the region.

In a meeting in Honiara with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed concerns over actions undermining Pacific security. He emphasized that China’s missile test was a provocative act that destabilized the region, particularly given the absence of prior notification.

Despite being Australia’s largest trading partner, China’s expanding influence in the Pacific, highlighted by its missile tests, is prompting Canberra to seek security agreements with Pacific nations. Officials in Solomon Islands echoed concerns, insisting on maintaining peace and discouraging any further missile tests by major powers in the region.

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